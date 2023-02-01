Stock show vendors display their products all throughout The Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Friday, the 65th Annual Blacks Hills Stock Show and Rodeo began with the PRCA Extreme Bull-riding event,

As rodeo events roll on throughout the week, the Monument has more to offer outside of the arena.

Thousands of people flock to Rapid City every year for the annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.

Along with people showing off their livestock, and participating in rodeo events, more than 200 vendors make the Monument their home. Some have been around for years, while others are just getting started.

“I’ve been in business for 22 years,” Nancy Uecker of Jewels of the West said.

Holly Anderson Hintz, owner of Shake Rattle and Sew stated, “We didn’t know what to expect with it being our first year.”

While this is not the official start to the rodeo season, some vendors use the stock show to kick off their sales for the year.

“It’s probably one of my biggest shows of the year,” Kerry Hostutler, owner of Silver Sage Ranchwear said about the event.

Anderson Hintz has been happy with the turnout, stating, “We’ve been busy, we didn’t know how much product to bring and what to have. But we’ve been very happy with the steady crowd going through.”

Hostutler says foot traffic seems lower than last year but she is hoping that as the temperatures rise, so will sales.

Vendors open their booths at 10 am daily and will continue to through Saturday.

