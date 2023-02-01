South Dakota closer to tightening rules for Medicaid

(Source: Medicaid)
By Todd Epp
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - The South Dakota House of Representatives Tuesday passes a resolution that proposes a state constitutional amendment to allow for the state to consider a work requirement for “able-bodied” Medicaid recipients. The vote was 60 to 8.

Resolution sponsor, Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen from Sioux Falls, said the amendment would not require a work requirement but would allow the legislature to consider one in the future if passed.

Currently, Venhuizen said the constitutional amendment expanding Medicaid passed in 2022 does not allow the state to put any additional requirements on people who now qualify for Medicaid than past recipients. Federal policy also disallows a Medicaid work requirement, Venhuizen said.

Opposing the resolution, Republican Rep. Greg Jamison from Sioux Falls said the election that passed the Medicaid expansion was only 84 days ago.

“It sends a terrible message to voters that we want to work around what they voted for,” Jamison said.

Jamison and other opponents said the term “able-bodied” is not easily defined.

The resolution now moves to a Senate committee.

