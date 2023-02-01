Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus

Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a child is recovering after his leg was run over by a school bus Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene in Decatur around 7:15 a.m. after receiving a call for a child struck by a school bus.

According to the Dekalb Police Department, a 7-year-old boy slipped and fell in front of the school bus, and the bus ran over his leg.

WANF reports the boy was taken to the hospital to have his injured leg treated.

Officials said the driver of the bus stayed at the scene, and the students on board the bus were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
It’s an event that allows children between the ages of 3 and 6 to ride a sheep for up to eight...
Young rodeo stars shine at Stock Show’s ‘Mutton Bustin’
Stock Show attendance was done from 2022's record crowd.
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record numbers
We are setting up a 4-day overnight teepee-style camp allowing our youth to experience the...
Healing through a Lakota horse youth camp
Top five contestants for the bid calling contest.
Bid now or lose: bid calling contest in Rapid City

Latest News

South Dakota House lawmakers resoundingly rejected a proposal to modify the rules regarding out...
House lawmakers soundly reject proposal to change “lame duck” travel rules
Omaha police released surveillance photos of Joseph Jones, 32, the man they say terrorized...
Police identify suspect killed by officers in shooting at Omaha Target
FILE - Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is shown.
FBI searches Biden’s vacation home; no classified documents
President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before standoff with officers