November numbers are in; Rapid City’s sales tax receipts look positive

For the first time, the city pulls in more than $3 million in sales tax revenue.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City November sales tax receipt numbers are holding slightly ahead of the consumer price index number for the Midwest region, that’s according to city communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

Rapid City businesses collected nearly 3-point-1 million dollars of sales tax revenue for November of last year. Shoemaker says that’s the first time the city has hit three million dollars in November.

”Excited with that spending number, of course, we watch very carefully the inflations number, the CPI, and looking at the eleventh month total, we are coming in at about 34.8 million dollars in sales tax receipt. That’s much higher than the record level that we had in 2021,” said Shoemaker.

The City Legal and Finance Committee expects to release December and 2022 final numbers by the end of February.

