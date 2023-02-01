Man, 36, charged in attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 36-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attacking motorists’ vehicles with a pipe this month on a Los Angeles area freeway, prosecutors said.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak was arrested Sunday in connection with assaults he is accused of committing on Jan. 11 while driving a Tesla Model X on State Route 2, the California Highway Patrol said.

Radimak is charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors including assault and vandalism, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE_LA, CNN)

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered back to court Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing, the statement said.

The highway patrol said the assaults were recorded on a dashcam video, which showed that the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.

Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the attacks was disseminated.

It was not immediately known whether Radimak has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

