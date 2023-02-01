A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process

New Rapid City logo is in the approval process
New Rapid City logo is in the approval process
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process.

The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a skyline embedded in the letters.

Rapid City’s assistant human resources director, Leah Braun, says developing a brand is important in helping Rapid City and its citizens have an identity that matches the city’s vision, mission, and values.

“Well, we wanted to focus on the city as a whole, not just tourism, and not just the fact that we have Mount Rushmore. We did want it to be unique, not flashy we wanted it to represent the entire city of Rapid City,” said Braun.

If approved at the upcoming city council meeting, there will be a guide on how to utilize the logo on everything from the city’s website to vehicle markings, and city signage.

