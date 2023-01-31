Very nice weather to end the week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures overnight will still be cold with lows dropping into the single digits for some. It will be a bit better for the Black Hills with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Highs tomorrow will be back near average with 30s expected across our area. We will also see very sunny skies. Some light snow is possible Thursday morning along with foggy weather throughout the day. However, temperatures won’t drop too much Thursday with highs in the 30s once again. Very mild weather is expected starting Friday. Much of our area will reach the 40s with some places getting into the 50s. These temperatures look to continue for the weekend and beginning of next week.

