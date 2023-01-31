South Dakota troopers once again staff sobriety checkpoints

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced that there will be 18 sobriety checkpoints across the state in February.

The checkpoints will be conducted in 15 counties, including Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, and Pennington. The specific locations and times are not released.

The checkpoints will be staffed by the

DPS says the monthly checkpoints are an attempt to encourage people to not drink and drive. People who have been drinking are urged to have a designated driver or take an alternate form of commercial or public transportation.

