Slowly warming through the week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow cover and lingering arctic air are making for a painstakingly slow warming trend this week. Today we’ll hope for 30 in Rapid City. Tomorrow, we’re optimistic temperatures will climb above freezing.

No precipitation is expected the rest of the week or the weekend. A backdoor cold front will briefly slow the warm-up Thursday, but downslope winds and a ridge aloft will bring near 50 degrees highs this weekend!

