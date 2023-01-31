Slowly warming through the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow cover and lingering arctic air are making for a painstakingly slow warming trend this week. Today we’ll hope for 30 in Rapid City. Tomorrow, we’re optimistic temperatures will climb above freezing.

No precipitation is expected the rest of the week or the weekend. A backdoor cold front will briefly slow the warm-up Thursday, but downslope winds and a ridge aloft will bring near 50 degrees highs this weekend!

