Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida

Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured Monday afternoon during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren’t considered life-threatening. Lakeland is located about 30 miles east of Tampa.

“I’ve been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time, ever,” Taylor said.

A crowd of people were gathered along a residential street when a dark-blue sedan rolled by, police said. Shooters fired from the windows before the car sped away. Officers were actively searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night, officials said.

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place.

Taylor described the neighborhood as “challenged” and said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
Lane Jones and Fiery French Whiskey competing on the L2 heading run competition.
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
Ira Wright prayer action was held Sunday.
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera

Latest News

The case captured international attention, sparking discussions about both dating violence and...
Petito family lobbies for ‘lethality assessment’ law in Utah
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
It was a display of flaky pastry with layers and layers of buttery goodness all wrapped up in...
Celebrating National Croissant Day with Pistachio Pie Bakery