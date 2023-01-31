Celebrating National Croissant Day with Pistachio Pie Bakery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a display of flaky pastry with layers and layers of buttery goodness all wrapped up in wonderful-smelling fresh croissants this morning. On Good Morning Black Hills, Rochelle Steinback, a pastry maker at the Pistachio Pie Bakery shared with us how she makes these delicious-tasting treats every day.

Steinback says it takes days to make croissants and is a very involved process to making each and everyone. She explains that the dough is made first then it is rolled in butter boards and set for another day where they lather all that dough in a special glaze. By the third day, the croissants are baked and ready to be served.

Please click on the link above for the full interview.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.