Cattle breeders showcase their stock at the Black Hills Stock Show

Angus show and sale was Monday at the Black Hills Stock Show.
Angus show and sale was Monday at the Black Hills Stock Show.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cattle breeders have been gearing up for today’s Angus Show and Sale, an opportunity to show their livestock to buyers.

The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the most important events of the year for breeders as it gives them an opportunity to come together with agriculture leaders and ranchers from across the Midwest to share tips of the trade, and show off the product they work to cultivate year-round.

“It’s important, especially as these are breed shows and breed sales. You are amongst your peers and customers, and trying to pick up new bull buyers or female buyers. It’s a very important thing,” said Tyrel Dieters, breed rep for South Dakota.

For some ranchers, Monday’s cattle sale was the main event, but for others, they will be selling their products all week.

“We sell cattle products and horse products. You see a lot of different breeds of cattle here Angus, Hereford, and all different breeds come show here. They have horse sales, just a lot of things going in the ag sector of South Dakota that takes place here at the Show,” said CattlActive employee Matt Zancanella.

Last year’s cattle sales brought in over a quarter million dollars.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
Lane Jones and Fiery French Whiskey competing on the L2 heading run competition.
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
Ira Wright prayer action was held Sunday.
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera

Latest News

It was a display of flaky pastry with layers and layers of buttery goodness all wrapped up in...
Celebrating National Croissant Day with Pistachio Pie Bakery
The Monument offers free health screenings at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.
The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo offers more than just animals
Stock Show attendance was done from 2022's record crowd.
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record numbers
Advisory
Warmer air returns