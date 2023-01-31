The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo offers more than just animals

The Monument offers free health screenings at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.
The Monument offers free health screenings at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past three years Monument Health has offered free screenings for anyone who would like them.

Monument Health will be at the stock show and rodeo every day starting at 10 a.m. On weekdays they will only be there till 2 p.m. but on Friday and Saturday they will be available until 4 p.m.

“We have a diabetes, lung cancer, and mental health screenings. We also are offering blood pressure checks, so we do that as a service to keep people informed of possible ways they can prevent future issues,” said Jennessa Dempsey, outreach and marketing specialist, Monument Health

The screenings are free, and it takes about five minutes to complete them all.

Depending on health conditions it is recommended to check your blood pressure and be screened for diabetes annually.

“So the earlier you identify high blood pressure, or if you’re at risk for diabetes, have diabetes, or perhaps a mental health condition, the sooner you can seek out treatment,” said Kealeh Knutson, nurse practitioner, Sports Medicine Clinic

In addition to getting health screenings, they also have other booths. These include instructors teaching the basics of CPR, a booth focusing on career opportunities, and one selling the latest “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” shirts, which raise money for the Cancer Institute.

