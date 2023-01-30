Warmer temperatures return this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another cold night is expected with low temperatures in the single digits above and below zero across the area. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Tuesday for southern Campbell, the Weston County plains, the Black Hills, Fall River County, Oglala Lakota County and Bennett County. Wind chills could drop down to -30° at times and frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Highs will range from the 20s to the 30s across the region. Temperatures Wednesday could reach 40° for some of us! A weak front will slide through Wednesday night and temperatures Thursday will retreat back into the 30s for many.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the 40s for much of the area. This coming weekend is going to be nice! Partly cloudy both days with highs in the 40s for many on Saturday and a few climbing to near 50° Sunday. It could be breezy at times.

Temperatures next week should stay near or above average.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.