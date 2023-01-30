Want Medicaid? You might have to work

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients Monday.

The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The state Department of Health is currently writing the rules and hiring staff to implement the expansion. The new amendment would allow the state to add an “able-bodied” requirement.

House Joint Resolution 5004 sponsor, Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls, says the measure allows--not requires--the state to implement a work requirement.

However, Sister Lynn Marie Welbig of the Presentation Sisters says backers of the new constitutional amendment intend to add a work requirement eventually.

The proposed constitutional amendment passed 11 to 2 on a party-line vote. It now goes to the House.

