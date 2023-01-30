Very cold today, but turning warmer the rest of the week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dangerous wind chills this morning with wind chills of -20 to -40! Limit outdoor time if you can.

But, if you can hang on, much milder air is on the way later this week. Today we’ll see sunny skies and just single digits and teens, but we’ll be in the 40s to near 50 by the weekend!

Dry high pressure aloft will build in from the west, warming us up, and also keeping us dry all week.

Of note, with this past weekend’s snow, January, 2023 has been quite snowy and wet for Rapid City. Normally, January is our driest month of the year. But this January will go down as the 5th snowiest and 10th wettest on record!

