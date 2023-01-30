pet of the week, Zoula.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are someone who loves to get outside and be active, and are looking for a four-legged companion to accompany you, then this adorable, energetic pooch might just be the one you are looking for.

This week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is Zoula. Zoula is a 1-year-old tan terrier and American pit bull mix and she is looking for her furr-ever home. She loves to play with humans - but toys not so much - so she would be the perfect companion for hiking, running, or maybe even biking, because once she’s got the zoomies there is no slowing her down.

Zoula is a very curious girl who is ready to stick her nose into anything. If Zoula seems like the perfect fit for you, head on over to the Humane Society of the Black Hills and play in the snow awhile. Her adoption fee is $225.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills opens every day at 11 a.m.

