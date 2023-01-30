Pet of the Week: Zoula

pet of the week, Zoula.
pet of the week, Zoula.(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are someone who loves to get outside and be active, and are looking for a four-legged companion to accompany you, then this adorable, energetic pooch might just be the one you are looking for.

This week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is Zoula. Zoula is a 1-year-old tan terrier and American pit bull mix and she is looking for her furr-ever home. She loves to play with humans - but toys not so much - so she would be the perfect companion for hiking, running, or maybe even biking, because once she’s got the zoomies there is no slowing her down.

Zoula is a very curious girl who is ready to stick her nose into anything. If Zoula seems like the perfect fit for you, head on over to the Humane Society of the Black Hills and play in the snow awhile. Her adoption fee is $225.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills opens every day at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
Lane Jones and Fiery French Whiskey competing on the L2 heading run competition.
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
Ira Wright prayer action was held Sunday.
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera

Latest News

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
Grand Gateway Hotel owner asking for ‘change of venue’ in simple assault trial
Grand Gateway Hotel owner asking for ‘change of venue’ in simple assault trial
A three-day horse cutting event is at the Central States Fairgrounds.
Cutting Horse: The event before the events at the Black Hills Stock Show