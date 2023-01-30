Christmas disposal last days

Tuesday is the last day to dispose of natural trees.
When disposing of your Christmas tree, it should be free of ornaments and not placed in a bag.
When disposing of your Christmas tree, it should be free of ornaments and not placed in a bag.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday is the last day to get rid of your Christmas tree.

Natural trees, wreathes and garlands can be disposed of at Fitzgerald Stadium or the Rapid City Landfill. These items should be free of ornaments and not placed in bags.

This is also the last week to dispose of non-working strings of holiday lights. Find the list of places to drop off those lights here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
Lane Jones and Fiery French Whiskey competing on the L2 heading run competition.
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
Ira Wright prayer action was held Sunday.
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera

Latest News

Advisory
Warmer air returns
Other amenities at Sioux Park can be accessed through the east parking lot entrance.
Major construction projects underway in Rapid City
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
Suspended Senator Frye-Mueller files federal lawsuit
According to the American Jobs Plan, 43% of residents in South Dakota live in what’s known as a...
Department of Social Services announces another round of money for child care providers