Christmas disposal last days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday is the last day to get rid of your Christmas tree.

Natural trees, wreathes and garlands can be disposed of at Fitzgerald Stadium or the Rapid City Landfill. These items should be free of ornaments and not placed in bags.

This is also the last week to dispose of non-working strings of holiday lights. Find the list of places to drop off those lights here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.