Bid now or lose: bid calling contest in Rapid City

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When these people talk, it means money in the bank.

At the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, a total of 14 contestants competed in the bid calling contests. It was narrowed down to the top five auctioneers, and finally the top three out of those five were named a winner.

The contestants were asked to bring three items to auction off. The proceeds from the final round benefited the Central States Fair Foundation and the Youth Livestock program. The three winners received buckles, cash, and a plaque.

One of the contestants said he was happy to be able to compete with the contestant he had.

“When you come to a competition like this, it doesn’t matter where you finish because you know you did good. You’re messing with the big guys here, so to be able to be in the top five is quite an honor, and being second is an even bigger honor, so great competition,” said Lewis Reuer.

Reuer said that he went to auctioneering school and didn’t do much with it until he met his wife whose family was heavily involved in auctioneering. Now Reuer said he works full time as an auctioneer.

The winner in the auctioneer’s competition was Brad Veurink. Veruink said he is self-taught, and as a young kid he would practice selling cattle as they walked across the pasture.

“I’ve been auctioneering for about 15 years and probably the last seven or eight years in the livestock industry. Before that it was personal property and livestock, farm sales, that type of thing,” said Brad Veurink, Auctioneer contestant.

Veurink said one of his passions is seeing the young auctioneers taking that first step.

“I love to encourage young auctioneers, keep auctioning, keep auctioning, keep auctioning. Even if you’re selling air or whatever you’re selling, sell something. Keep working on it and there’s opportunities for that,” said Veurink.

Although auctioneers are intended to sell items or property, they also must keep the crowd engaged.

When selling these items their chant makes up three parts, the items current bid, a filler word, and the next price to bid.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane Jones and Fiery French Whiskey competing on the L2 heading run competition.
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
Three Dewey County men are indicted for stealing around 100 firearms in August 2022.
Feds indict three Dewey County men in major gun theft
Gov. Kristi Noem gives her 2023 State of the State address.
South Dakota ready to strike ‘he’ from the state Constitution
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction

Latest News

Ira Wright prayer action was held Sunday.
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
State Senator Frye-Mueller reacts to her suspension
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
State Senator Frye-Mueller talks about suspension