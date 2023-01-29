Frigid temperatures with lingering snow showers for tonight and Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Snow eventually tappers off this evening with a few isolated snow showers possible for areas mostly south of I-90 early on Sunday. Tonight, temperatures will be frigid with lows in the –2 to –10-degree range with a light breeze and cloudy skies.

Artic air is in the forecast for tonight so on Sunday make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the single digits with a few areas only warming up to 10 degrees with a light breeze making it feel much colder.

Monday we will see plenty of sunshine with some clouds in the area, but temperatures remain cold with high in the single digits to mid-teens in the afternoon. However, warmer temperatures will start to move in by Tuesday when highs could reach into the 20s to 30s. Then we will see temperatures that could reach into the 40s for the second day of February.

