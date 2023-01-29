Bundle up, it is going to remain cold for a few more days.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Artic air is in the forecast for tonight as lows dip well into the negatives where a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until Monday afternoon. Make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the single digits with a few areas only warming up to 10 degrees with a light breeze making it feel much colder.

Monday we will see plenty of sunshine with some clouds in the area, as we are starting to dry out. However, temperatures remain cold with high in the single digits to mid-teens in the afternoon. However, warmer temperatures will start to move in by Tuesday when highs could reach into the 20s to 30s. Then we will see temperatures that could reach into the 40s for the second day of February.

