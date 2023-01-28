Widespread snow and cold temperatures settle into the area tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Friday night widespread snow move into the area that will last into Saturday afternoon. Lows will be chilly with temperatures in the single digits and teens for tonight. Highs on Saturday will mostly be in the single digits to teens with a few areas reaching the 20s as artic air will settle in the region with Snow eventually weakening in the afternoon.

Chances for snow will last through Sunday with widespread snow more likely for this weekend. Sunday highs will struggle to climb out of the single digits. Monday temperatures remain cold, however warmer temperatures will start to move in by Tuesday when highs could reach into the 20s. We will see temperatures that could reach into the 40s for the first couple of days of February.

