United Way is still short of campaign goal

Looking to help local non-profits in the Black Hills
By Madison Newman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - United Way is still trying to reach their campaign goal that will help the Black Hills.

This year, the goal is to raise $2.1 Million to help fund 45 non-profit organizations throughout the community. However, so far they have only raised $1.7 Million, which is only about 80 percent of the desired total.

“These dollars are so important they really are staying 100 percent local and having an impact in changing peoples lives,” said Jamie Toennies, executive director of United Way Black Hills.

You can donate by calling (605)-343-5872 and making a pledge, go on the website unitedwayblackhills.Org, or you can stop by their office downtown. The campaign ends Jan. 31.

