South Dakota is a state to retire in

Number 7 out of 50 best states to retire
By Madison Newman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is ranked number 7 in WalletHub’s 2023 Best States to Retire.

To determine the rankings, WalletHub says they looked at 47 different areas, including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

“I just love my life. Every time I go to the hills I always think ‘why don’t I do this every day?’ And we should make those trips,” Arlis Schreiber said about retiring in the Black Hills.

Mary Zill moved here from Iowa when she was 20 and says she’s never thought about leaving.

“The friendliness of the people, the welcoming way they greet you and treat you is heartwarming. You click your heels together and there’s no place like home,” Zill said.

According to Census.gov, more than 17 percent of people in South Dakota are 65 or older. That puts the state at 23rd out of the 50 states.

