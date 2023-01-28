‘Horrible’: Man arrested for sexually abusing dog

The Alexandria Police Department says it has arrested a man for sexually abusing an animal. (Source: KALB)
By KALB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested in connection with animal abuse.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, 23-year-old Noah Tomlin was taken into custody after he sexually abused an animal this week.

The incident reportedly occurred Thursday night and lasted about two minutes, as reported by KALB.

Tomlin approached a pit bull in a neighborhood that evening tethered with a heavy chain and forced the dog to perform oral sex on him, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Authorities said Tomlin was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish jail. The 23-year-old is facing one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

Representatives with the Humane Society of Louisiana said the incident was captured on video and that it has offered to pay for a veterinary exam for the dog. The team said it is also helping the owner protect their dog in the future.

“We are grateful to the person who filmed this horrible crime and the work of our volunteer investigators and the Alexandria Police Department for their roles in identifying the suspect and making a swift arrest,” said Jeff Dorson, director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. “These crimes need to be dealt with harshly to deter future similar criminal activity.”

Alexandria police said the incident remains under investigation.

