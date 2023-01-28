Here are the most popular dog names of 2022

The American Kennel Club has released its top dog names of 2022.
The American Kennel Club has released its top dog names of 2022.(buchsammy from Pixabay via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dog owners might be hearing a few new names when they take their pets out to make some friends this year.

According to the American Kennel Club, it has compiled a list of the most popular dog names of 2022 by looking through its purebred dog registration and Canine Partner mixed-breed enrollment statistics.

The organization said naming your dog is a big decision as you and your new best friend spend fun-filled years together.

“Dogs are an important part of our families, and people take great care in choosing a name,” said American Kennel Club Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “It’s fun to see if a dog’s personality is reflected in its name.”

According to the kennel club, Luna, Bella and Daisy were found to be the top female dog names for last year, while Max, Milo and Cooper led the male dog category.

The AKC released its rankings below:

Top 10 girl dog names in 2022

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Daisy

4. Lucy

5. Willow

6. Penny

7. Sadie

8. Maggie

9. Rosie

10. Ruby

Top 10 boy dog names in 2022

1. Max

2. Milo

3. Cooper

4. Charlie

5. Teddy

6. Tucker

7. Buddy

8. Bear

9. Rocky

10. Leo

The American Kennel Club also shared a top 100 list of popular names for female and male dogs online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty storefront located in downtown Rapid City.
Empty storefronts are spotted downtown Rapid City
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
Heaviest will be Friday evening
More snowfall on the way
Gov. Kristi Noem gives her 2023 State of the State address.
South Dakota ready to strike ‘he’ from the state Constitution
Lane Jones and Fiery French Whiskey competing on the L2 heading run competition.
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse

Latest News

South Dakota is named a pretty good place to retire.
South Dakota is a state to retire in
Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols beaten by Memphis police officers
Three Dewey County men are indicted for stealing around 100 firearms in August 2022.
Feds indict three Dewey County men in major gun theft
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols