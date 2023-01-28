Friday Night Frenzy, January 27, Part 2

Cobblers can’t handle Tigers, Governors conquer Knights
Rapid City Central boys basketball
Rapid City Central boys basketball(Vic Quick)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central boys basketball team made South Dakota Mines their temporary residence on Friday Night against the Huron Tigers. Plus, the Pierre girls had no problem shooting behind the three-point line in their victory against O’Gorman. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

