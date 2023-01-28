Friday Night Frenzy, January 27, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year’s Rodeo Rapid City is off and running as some of the best bull riders in the world take center stage at the Monument. Plus, the fifth-ranked St. Thomas More boys handed the fourth-ranked Rapid City Christian Comets their first loss of the season. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

