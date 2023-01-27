Tax Season is Upon Us

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tax season is officially here! The IRS is now accepting returns for the 2023 filing season.

The deadline to file is April 18th this year, and the IRS says refunds could be received in as little as three weeks. Taxpayers are encouraged to file early to beat the rush.

If you happen to owe taxes, payment is still due on April 18th, That’s also the deadline to file for an extension.

When filings your taxes, the IRS says to make sure you have all of your paperwork handy.

“Some of the common mistakes we see are people forgetting to include a W2, perhaps they changed jobs or worked multiple jobs. they might forget to include some interest income on their tax return. just forgetting to include certain items of income and the IRS will eventually send a notice if those things are missed,” said Carrie Christensen who is a CPA tax manager.

If you need help, Christensen says to take your documents and receipts to a professional.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.