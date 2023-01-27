From ranch to city, the livestock made it for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Ranch livestock roll in for the Black Hills Stock Show.
Ranch livestock roll in for the Black Hills Stock Show.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cowboys and cowgirls have started bringing in their livestock from the ranch to the city Thursday, ahead of the official opening of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.

Although stalls were empty Thursday, trailers started pouring in with the animals ready to be showcased.

Just under 200 youth consignees will be at the Monument for the next week and half. This weekend, 100 beef cattle will be shown and the next weekend sheep and goats will be presented.

“These cows are treated really, really well. These show cattle, they get baths, haircuts, and they use hairspray, and it’s quite the deal. They take a lot of care and pride in their animals,” said Dani Herring, livestock and ag-education manager, Black Hills Stock Show.

Most animals will spend the week inside, unless the owners want the livestock to be house in their trailers.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest will be Friday evening
More snowfall on the way
Heaviest snowfall will be in the northern Black Hills
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
South Dakota Republican Senators meet in a closed door caucus
In rare move, State Senator removed from committee assignments
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
Stock Show vendor
Vendors head to Rapid City from across the Midwest, for the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Latest News

Lane Jones and Fiery French Whiskey competing on the L2 heading run competition.
A young buck takes the reins of a competition horse
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
More snowfall this weekend