Much colder, snowier weather this weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we’ll see clouds increase with perhaps a light rain or snow shower by afternoon. Winds will slacken and become east and northeast as an arctic cold front moves in from the north.

The much colder arctic air arrives tonight and Saturday, and deepens Sunday and Monday. Widespread snow will develop in the colder air tonight and Saturday, lingering into Sunday morning. Accumulations of 3″-5″ are possible in Rapid City, with locally higher amounts possible in the northern Foothills and near Sheridan, also in south-central South Dakota east of Martin.

Well below zero low temperatures can be expected Monday and Tuesday mornings but we will see clearing skies early next week.

Warmer air returns by February!

