Laura Klock named grand marshal of 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis announced that Laura Klock, president and founder of the South Dakota non-profit Helping With Horsepower, will be the grand marshal for the 83rd motorcycle rally.

Klock and her non-profit recently helped Mitchell Technical College students build a custom motorcycle that will be sold at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas Saturday, Jan. 28.

In reaction to being named grand marshal, Klock said: “The Sturgis Rally holds a really special place in my heart.”

“I’m so excited to represent the rally and encourage people to come here if they’ve never been. Even if they don’t ride motorcycle, they can come and experience it and see this world. It’s amazing.”

Klock is well-known in the motorcycle community. She set land speed records at Bonneville Salt Flats, including racing the world’s fastest bagger. Klock is a member of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame, taught the Basic Rider Course for the State of South Dakota for 10 years, is a founding member of the Biker Belles.

