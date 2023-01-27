Elevate is celebrating their 5-year anniversary

Looking forward to the next 5 years.
(Nick Nelson)
By KOTA Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is currently the 36th fastest-growing city in the country, and Elevate Rapid City would like to continue seeing Rapid City flourish.

Elevate Rapid City is celebrating its five-year anniversary and they are starting to plan for the next five.

Elevate has created over 5,000 jobs and increased consumer spending by over $7 million.

“We know that the best days for Rapid City are ahead of ourselves. The B-21 and the growth we’re seeing in the community is an exciting time to be here,” stated Tom Johnson, CEO and president of Elevate Rapid City.

Over the next five years, Elevate will focus more on workforce development and hope to create another 5,000 jobs. They also hope to see the labor force participation rate be greater than the national average.

