Disaster declaration sought for Oglala and Rosebud tribes

South Dakota tribes are still trying to recover from December storms
Feeding South Dakota delivers emergency food supplies to Rosebud following a December storm.
Feeding South Dakota delivers emergency food supplies to Rosebud following a December storm.(Feeding South Dakota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s congressional delegation is soliciting President Joe Biden to approve major disaster declaration requests of tribes.

Letters from Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds; and Representative Dusty Johnson are in support of the Oglala Sioux and Rosebud Sioux tribes. Presidential disaster declarations quicken the pace of recovery from the effects of storms that pounded South Dakota Dec. 12-26.

“As you are aware, the Sandy Recovery Improvement Act of 2013 allows federally recognized Native American tribes to directly request an emergency declaration from the President through a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Regional Administrator,” wrote the delegation.

“As the disaster declaration request indicates, tribal officials responded to the storms using resources immediately available to them,” the delegation continued. “The emergency operations conducted by the tribe reduced the storms’ impact and accelerated the recovery of tribal communities. Despite these efforts, a number of tribal members remained trapped in their homes and were unable to access necessary supplies.”

Some areas of the reservations recorded up to three feet of show with drifts up to 20 feet high, according to the delegation. Families quickly ran short on critical supplies such as medications and firewood to heat their homes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty storefront located in downtown Rapid City.
Empty storefronts are spotted downtown Rapid City
Heaviest will be Friday evening
More snowfall on the way
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) speaks to her colleagues before a vote to consider...
Rebuking Lieutenant Governor, State Senate makes unprecedented move to suspend member
Gov. Kristi Noem gives her 2023 State of the State address.
South Dakota ready to strike ‘he’ from the state Constitution

Latest News

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)...
DCI: Shots fired by Sioux Falls officer were justified
Day five in the Murdaugh trial
Elevate is celebrating their 5-year anniversary
CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger is here to tell you what you need to know as you...
Tax Season is Upon Us