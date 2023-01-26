Western Dakota Technical College receives funding for new equipment

The upgraded equipment will help students be prepared for their future profession.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Western Dakota Technical College is the only tech school in Rapid City, and now some of their programs will be getting new equipment.

“In particular, machining is a program that recently expanded the CNC capabilities for students in it, so we need to get more CNC equipment. In addition to that we have some equipment that we need to update in our automotive tech program and our diesel program as well,” said Dr. Ann Bolman, president of Western Dakota Technical College.

Additionally, funds will go towards purchasing lab equipment such as new surgical tables. Equipment will also be purchased for a new Licensed Practitioner Nursing site in Hot Springs.

According to Bolman, buying new equipment is necessary for the school to ensure the students have the most up-to-date training in their chosen field.

She added, “Having the equipment that is in use in the industry means that when our students leave the programs they will be very comfortable with the equipment that they will be working with the on-the-job site. This is important for any field but particularly in technical fields, it makes a huge difference in a student’s ability to get the job done correctly the first time.”

The upgrades are thanks to money from Future Funds announced by Governor Kristi Noem. WDT will receive $1.6 million in funds matched by the school, bringing the total investment to more than two million dollars.

The purchase of the new equipment is expected to take place during the 2023-2024 academic year.

