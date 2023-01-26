The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder

Absolu is charged with 3 counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in August 2020.
Jan. 26, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The verdict is in. After almost two weeks in the courtroom, a jury has found Arnson Absolu guilty on all counts of first-degree murder.

Absolu is charged with 3 counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in August 2020.

Wednesday, the court heard closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense after days of expert and witness testimony.

