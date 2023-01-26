Vendors head to Rapid City from across the Midwest, for the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is the second-largest event in South Dakota. It’s known for showcasing livestock, concerts, and rodeos. But many people are looking forward to the vendors, and those vendors want to be here. With more than 500 applications for vendor spots, the event’s board of directors chose 400.

“You don’t want too many of the same products. For instance, if we had a dozen saddle makers, nobody would make enough money to continue doing that. So we limit the number of saddle suppliers or women’s purses, things like that. We have a certain number we allow a lot of more returning vendors. We have good people that have been here for many years and brought them back, and then when their space, let a few new products in,” said General Manager Ron Jeffries for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.

The annual event is an opportunity not just for people in Rapid City, but for small-town residents. They come to buy apparel, home appliances, and other merchandise that may not be available in their town.

“We ship about 500 hats, mostly to rural cowboys who can’t get into town. So FedEx is driving out to a ranch, dropping it off at the Ranch House or the bunk house, and they follow up. We’ll measure hits here so we can take orders down the road too,” said Owner Glenn Orms of The Cow Lot.

The stock show is an opportunity for leaders in the ag industry to come together, share their business, and also have fun.

“This event is a chance for all those livestock producers to come back in and participate and really is their last chance to vacation. We are past all the fall harvest in the spring planting, and we’re not yet to calving season, so this is their winter break. A chance to come out and show their cattle show their genetics from their herds. Enjoy a little shopping, enjoy some rodeo, enjoy some entertainment,” said Jeffries.

The events begin January 27th and run through February 4th at The Monument and the Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds.

