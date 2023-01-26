Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night.

According to Sturgis Public Works director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. Meaning, city staff were unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.

“The fix will not be costly but it will take time to fix. Could take weeks for the ice to thaw enough for the crews to fix the sidewall pieces,” said Bush, “You feel bad for the people who truly want to use it and can’t,”

Bush added that currently the ice rink cannot be used, because the liner in the rink could be damaged and replacing it would be costly.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.