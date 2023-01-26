Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks

Monday morning, city employees found the community ice rink vandalized, and due to the cold...
Monday morning, city employees found the community ice rink vandalized, and due to the cold weather refreezing the water, the city cannot fix it until the ice thaws.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:02 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night.

According to Sturgis Public Works director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. Meaning, city staff were unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.

“The fix will not be costly but it will take time to fix. Could take weeks for the ice to thaw enough for the crews to fix the sidewall pieces,” said Bush, “You feel bad for the people who truly want to use it and can’t,”

Bush added that currently the ice rink cannot be used, because the liner in the rink could be damaged and replacing it would be costly.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest snowfall will be in the northern Black Hills
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
Heaviest will be Friday evening
More snowfall on the way
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
Heaviest will be in the northern hills
Chance of snow throughout the week
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized

Latest News

Snocross Set Up in Deadwood
Crews turn a rodeo ring into a snocross arena
Habitat for Humanity
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity: “We’re just starting conversations for a possible larger build site”
Black Hills Forest Legislation
Black Hills Forest Legislation
How a rodeo ring becomes a snowcross arena.
Crews turn a rodeo ring into a snowcross arena