SD state senator responds to removal from committees

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) is responding for the first time after being stripped of her committee assignments by Senate leadership Wednesday.
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - A South Dakota State Senator is responding to a decision by Senate leadership to remove her from her committee assignments.

In a statement to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory, Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) accused Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) of “stripping the people of District 30 of representation on important topics that effect our district.”

“To date, I have not received any formal written complaint or charge against me,” Frye-Mueller continued.

Frye-Mueller acknowledged that the reason for the controversy stemmed from a conversation that she had earlier this week with a Legislative Research Council (LRC) staffer, but said that that conversation did not revolve around the COVID-19 vaccine and it’s efficacy, as has been speculated in the State Capitol.

LRC Director Reed Holwegner declined to comment on the incident, or any subsequent investigation.

“That is a political issue,” Holwegner said.

“It is a sad day in America when advancing freedom becomes a crime,” Frye-Mueller said, vowing to keep the public updated on the situation.

In addition to being removed from her committee assignments, Frye-Mueller has also been barred indefinitely from attending Senate Republican caucus meetings, which happen every day of session before Senators go to the floor.

Both Schoenbeck and Majority Leader Casey Crabtree (R-Madison) have declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest will be Friday evening
More snowfall on the way
Heaviest snowfall will be in the northern Black Hills
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
South Dakota Republican Senators meet in a closed door caucus
In rare move, State Senator removed from committee assignments
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
These counts are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to identify...
Advocates want to accurately measure the number of homeless people in Rapid City

Latest News

South Dakota Legislature starts work on repealing groceries tax
A downtown Rapid City presidential statue wrapped in a knitted scarf.
Downtown Rapid City patients need warm clothing ahead of anticipated winter weather
Not a brown liquor fan? No problem when you tweak it with cream.
Mixology at Home - Irish Cream Martini
Monday morning, city employees found the community ice rink vandalized, and due to the cold...
Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks