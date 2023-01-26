The Salvation Army of the Black Hills is looking for help from the community to meet campaign goal

By Cyle Clark
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In December, the Black Hills was hit by a pair of snowstorms, shutting down schools and businesses, but they weren’t the only groups affected.

The snow and below-freezing temperatures put a dent in the Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ seasonal fundraising campaign.

As a result, their Christmas Campaign is $100,000 short of reaching its goal, but that doesn’t mean the organization is giving up.

Even though the Red Kettles have been put away, you can still donate. The deadline has been extended to January 31st with the nonprofit organization calling on the community to help in the next seven days.

“You know I think at this point if we get to the end of January, and we haven’t met our goal then we’ll have to sit down and reassess what that looks like. Right now, our biggest focus is just trying to get a push out and get online donations or everything we can to make our goal. If we can’t we’ll sit down and reevaluate that come the first of February,” said Major Jerry O’Neil, area coordinator for the Salvation Army of the Black Hills.

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills provides a variety of social services to the community including housing and clothing assistance, along with operating a year-round food pantry.

For more information on how to donate to the Salvation Army of the Black Hills head to their website.

