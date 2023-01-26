Mixology at Home - Irish Cream Martini

While whiskey might not be your favorite after-dinner drink, add some cream to that Irish whiskey and experience a delightful dessert.
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cocktails are not just for Happy Hour. They can also be great as an after-dinner treat.

For this one, we stick with whiskey, Irish whiskey to be precise. But I know some people are not fans of brown liquor. So a straight Irish whiskey cocktail might not be on your menu, especially after a dinner. But add a little cream to that whiskey and it is a different story.

Irish cream, a mix of Irish whiskey and cream, is a very pleasant liqueur that can be sipped straight, on the rocks or in a cocktail.

This Irish cream martini is extremely simple to make and includes ingredients most home bars are stocked with.

Put three ounces of Irish cream, a third of an ounce each of vodka and chocolate liqueur in a shaker with ice and shake until the drink is chilled. In a martini glass, drizzle chocolate syrup around the inside, making an interesting pattern. Strain the drink in, maybe shave some chocolate over the top as garnish, and enjoy.

We have made a couple of great after-dinner drinks on Mixology at Home ... espresso martini and a spiced rum root beer float come to mind. Add cream to that Black Russian and you have the White Russian, another good suggestion.

See all of our Mixology at Home drink recipes here.

