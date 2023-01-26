Mixology at Home - Irish Cream Martini

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cocktails are not just for Happy Hour. They can also be great as an after-dinner treat.

For this one, we stick with whiskey, Irish whiskey to be precise. But I know some people are not fans of brown liquor. So a straight Irish whiskey cocktail might not be on your menu, especially after a dinner. But add a little cream to that whiskey and it is a different story.

Irish cream, a mix of Irish whiskey and cream, is a very pleasant liqueur that can be sipped straight, on the rocks or in a cocktail.

This Irish cream martini is extremely simple to make and includes ingredients most home bars are stocked with.

Put three ounces of Irish cream, a third of an ounce each of vodka and chocolate liqueur in a shaker with ice and shake until the drink is chilled. In a martini glass, drizzle chocolate syrup around the inside, making an interesting pattern. Strain the drink in, maybe shave some chocolate over the top as garnish, and enjoy.

We have made a couple of great after-dinner drinks on Mixology at Home ... espresso martini and a spiced rum root beer float come to mind. Add cream to that Black Russian and you have the White Russian, another good suggestion.

