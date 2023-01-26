Downtown Rapid City patients need warm clothing ahead of anticipated winter weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is once again reminding people to place warm winter items like coats, scarves, and mittens on the downtown statues.

Bitter cold and more snow are expected into the weekend—a vulnerable time for the unhoused. Currently, many of the statues are empty-handed, with just a handful clothed in warm winter accessories. For the eighth winter, many groups and organizations have rallied together to make sure everyone stays warm during the winter.

The City of Rapid City says donating to organizations that provide help with shelter and food also makes a difference in the winter months.

