Biden administration focuses on renter protections

Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.
Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a third of Americans rent their homes.

The Biden administration is aiming to protect renters with a multi-agency approach.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency will look into potential limits on rent hikes, while the Housing Department will work on rental assistance properties and public housing.

It will propose giving people who miss a rent payment at those places 30 days’ notice before ending their leases.

Other agencies will focus on background check methods and credit report accuracy.

The White House outlines its guiding principles in what’s being called a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights.”

Evictions disproportionately affect Black women and their children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest will be Friday evening
More snowfall on the way
Heaviest snowfall will be in the northern Black Hills
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
South Dakota Republican Senators meet in a closed door caucus
In rare move, State Senator removed from committee assignments
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
These counts are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to identify...
Advocates want to accurately measure the number of homeless people in Rapid City

Latest News

Feds: Nursing schools sold fake degrees
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
5 Memphis officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death
FBI Director Christoper Wray, right, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, discuss the...
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
Biden extends deportation protection for Hong Kong residents
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate
SD state senator responds to removal from committees