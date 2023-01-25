Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue, police say

Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she...
Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she was topless and destroyed a statue of Jesus.(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) - Police said a woman wearing no shirt or bra broke into a Catholic church in North Dakota and destroyed a statue of Jesus.

Fargo police said they responded to a call at St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a topless woman damaging property. When officers arrived, they said they saw a woman running across the street but were able to detain her.

According to court documents, the woman also had no shoes on. Police identified her as 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds.

Officers said Reynolds was not able to answer basic questions and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

The Rev. Riley Durkin provided security camera footage to authorities, and court documents state it showed Reynolds enter the church and knock over a potted plant before making her way to a large Jesus statue on the wall.

The statue was ripped from the wall and smashed on the floor. The woman on the video can be seen leaving shortly after that.

Police reached out to Monsignor Joseph Goering for an estimated cost of damage. He said he was unsure of the exact value, but a similar statue was found online at a price of $11,500.

Reynolds was being held at the Cass County Jail and was set to make her first court appearance Wednesday. Officials also issued an additional warrant for Reynolds after she was accused of assaulting Essentia Health Emergency Room staff.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest snowfall will be in the northern Black Hills
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
Heaviest will be in the northern hills
Chance of snow throughout the week
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
With two separate violent incidents within the same week, police and city officials are asking...
Rapid City mayor on crime: ‘Stop keeping such a low standard for your own families’

Latest News

In this file photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing Pascale...
Woman pleads guilty to sending ricin in 2020 letter to Trump
A superintendent in Virginia is speaking out after facing criticism for the handling of the...
School superintendent says merit award notification delays not due to 'equity'
A high-rise apartment fire kills at least one, injures six people in Chicago.
RAW: Deadly high-rise fire in Chicago
A high-rise fire in Chicago has turned deadly on Wednesday. (Source: WLS/CNN)
Caregiver for resident talks about deadly fire
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: School administrators were warned about 6-year-old’s gun 3 times before shooting