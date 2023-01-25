Strong start to 2023 for Terry Peak

The ski area is seeing a strong start to the 2023 winter sport season.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:04 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a strong start to the season for Terry Peak in the first month of 2023.

The combination of the perfect amount of snow and an influx of in-state and out-of-state visitors are indicators for a strong winter tourism season at Terry Peak.

According to the Ski School director, turnout for classes is busier than last year.

”We’re having a great year. We are doing a lot of lessons, I mean lots of lessons. Our ski school is up from last year,” said Terry Peak ski school director Joe Lowe.

Lowe added the ski area is expected to continue seeing high numbers of people going into spring break.

