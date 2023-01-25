South Dakota bill would require reporting of student crimes

(KOTA)
By Amancai Biraben
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota Senate committee advanced a proposal (Senate Bill 3) Tuesday that requires law enforcement to tell schools when students threaten violence and violate drug and alcohol policies. The bill, which came about after a period of research into school safety last summer, next faces a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

An organization that represents school administrators said that when schools know about criminal incidents involving their students, they can intervene proactively depending on the circumstance. Rob Monson, the executive director of the School Administrators of South Dakota, referenced a recent incident in which a student was arrested at school after police connected him with a string of crimes including car theft, possession of firearms and illegal drugs, and assaulting his sister.

Law enforcement groups oppose the proposal, saying the two institutions already communicate. They worry that spreading sensitive information could damage the individuals involved.

Democratic Sen. Shawn Bordeaux voted to dismiss the proposal, concerned that it would add another layer to criminalization that at-risk youth face.

Grant Flynn, who is lobbying with the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association, said, “It’s a solution looking for a problem and creates additional onus on law enforcement.”

Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Erin Tobin had discussed the issue with superintendents across the state and found that because an existing bill only suggests law enforcement notify schools, an amendment to require communication between the two agencies was necessary.

“When it’s not consistently happening, students are placed right back in school, sometimes where the victim is present,” Tobin said. “That is a huge risk to the victim and the offender, and it’s just not a safe environment.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heaviest snowfall will be in the northern Black Hills
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
Heaviest will be in the northern hills
Chance of snow throughout the week
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
With two separate violent incidents within the same week, police and city officials are asking...
Rapid City mayor on crime: ‘Stop keeping such a low standard for your own families’

Latest News

As COVID-19 swept through the country, the healthcare industry came under scrutiny. While...
COVID-19 triage call center at Monument Health proved vital
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
South Dakota lawmakers in no mood to pile on Jan. 6 and COVID controversies
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
South Dakota lawmakers want end to “kid friendly” drag shows
Housing funds
Housing funds