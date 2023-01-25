Snowy and cold through the end of the month!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Northwest winds aloft will bring a series of disturbances through the area for the next several days. Snow this morning in Rapid City and the hills will create hazardous driving conditions. A variety of winter weather advisories and warnings are in effect.

Another strong upper level disturbance will move through Thursday. Rain and snow showers will be likely along with gusty winds.

Bitterly cold arctic air moves in Friday afternoon and evening. Widespread snow and frigid temperatures can be expected Friday night on through the end of the month! There’s an excellent chance of 4 or more inches of snow in Rapid City late this week and this weekend.

