Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - P B & J Shake

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In honor of National Peanut Butter Day on January 24th, Eric shows Alena and Keith how to make a delicious peanut butter and jelly shake!

All you do is put 2 cups of vanilla ice cream in a blender. Add 1/4 cup milk. Then add 2 tablespoons each of peanut butter and grape jelly (can use strawberry jelly). Blend until smooth.

Serve with whipped cream topping and a maraschino cherry, if desired.

