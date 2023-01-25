Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - P B & J Shake

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In honor of National Peanut Butter Day on January 24th, Eric shows Alena and Keith how to make a delicious peanut butter and jelly shake!

All you do is put 2 cups of vanilla ice cream in a blender. Add 1/4 cup milk. Then add 2 tablespoons each of peanut butter and grape jelly (can use strawberry jelly). Blend until smooth.

Serve with whipped cream topping and a maraschino cherry, if desired.

