BHSU men’s and women’s basketball teams defeat SD Mines

Yellow Jackets earn big wins over Hardrockers
By Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team defeated SD Mines 76-60 Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets are now 17-1 on the season. The Black Hills State women also knocked off the Hardrockers 52-46. In the high school ranks the Rapid City Christian boys and girls picked up wins against Custer.

