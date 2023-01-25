2 kids found dead in Mass. home; woman, infant hospitalized

Police found three children under the age of 6 unconscious at a Massachusetts home, according...
Police found three children under the age of 6 unconscious at a Massachusetts home, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Two of them were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third was flown to a Boston hospital for emergency treatment.(Source: WFXT via CNN)
By WFXT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DUXBURY, Mass. (WFXT) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two children at a Massachusetts home, where a woman also allegedly attempted suicide.

Police found three children under the age of 6 unconscious just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, who police say had obvious signs of trauma, were both pronounced dead at the hospital. An 8-month-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital for emergency treatment.

“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy,” said Cruz at a press conference.

According to Cruz, a woman attempted suicide by jumping out the window of the home. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cruz says everyone involved appears to be related.

The incident remains under investigation.

